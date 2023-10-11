All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia prepares everything for open mobilisation but not ready to announce it now

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 11 October 2023, 17:26
Russia prepares everything for open mobilisation but not ready to announce it now
Vadym Skibitskyi. photo: Ukrainska pravda

Russia has prepared everything to announce open mobilisation, but it will not happen in the near future.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "All the lists of possible conscripts have been clarified, and all this has been transferred to electronic records. In addition, the legal requirements for evading military service and desertion have been significantly tightened.

Advertisement:

Is there a need [for open mobilisation now – ed.]? Probably not. The Russian presidential election, which will take place next spring, has an impact. Because mobilisation is a complex process: it has an influence on the socio-political situation in Russia and is a very powerful blow to its economy (because the most efficient population is called up). Russia is probably still taking all this into account."

Details: At the same time, Skibitskyi said that covert mobilisation in Russia is still ongoing, but "the number of Russian armed forces has not increased significantly during this period". 

The goal that the Russian Federation has now set itself is to "transfer all the mobilised people who have been drafted into the Russian armed forces during this period to a contractual basis".

Background: 

  • On 21 September, the UK Ministry of Defence noted that after a year of mobilisation, the Russian army is having difficulties due to the lack of rotation.
  • On 3 October, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia had no need for additional mobilisation, as the army supposedly has the necessary number of soldiers to wage war against Ukraine. 
  • UK intelligence stated that Russia would avoid announcing mobilisation until after the presidential election.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: