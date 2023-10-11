All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to begin in 2024 with Belgium at helm – Office of President of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 17:39
Talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to begin in 2024 with Belgium at helm – Office of President of Ukraine

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine has said that the negotiations of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will begin in the first half of 2024, when Belgium holds the EU Council presidency.

Source: European Pravda; Ihor Zhovkva following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo

Details: Zhovkva said that it is during Belgium’s presidency in the EU Council in the first half of 2024 that the "negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU will actually begin".

Advertisement:

"Belgium’s presidency will be more than symbolic. Our partner will support Ukraine from the EU’s very ‘institutional heart’," Zhovkva added, stressing the fact that key EU institutions are located in Brussels.

Background:

  • On 3 October, Politico reported that EU leaders were preparing to give their political consent to what is expected to be a positive decision by the European Commission on Ukraine’s readiness to start accession talks in December.
  • The European Commission is expected to publish a report on how well Ukraine and other EU accession candidates are fulfilling accession conditions in November.
  • It is, however, the EU member states and not the European Commission that will have to vote on the beginning of accession negotiations. They will have to vote unanimously to approve the decision.
  • Ukraine has not yet fulfilled the seven criteria for accession and continues to fail to implement one of the EU recommendations that several EU member-states consider crucial: legislation on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

Read more: Mission not accomplished: Start of EU accession negotiations still at risk

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: