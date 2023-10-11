Russians drop 8 aerial bombs on Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 18:09
Russia has attacked Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.
Source: a message by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian aircraft attacked Beryslav district. Eight aerial guided bombs were dropped on two settlements.
The consequences of the strikes are being clarified."
Background:
- On 11 October, the Russians targeted a funeral service vehicle at a cemetery in Kherson district with a drone.
