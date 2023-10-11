Russians drop 8 aerial bombs on Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast

Russia has attacked Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

Source: a message by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian aircraft attacked Beryslav district. Eight aerial guided bombs were dropped on two settlements.

Advertisement:

The consequences of the strikes are being clarified."

Background:

On 11 October, the Russians targeted a funeral service vehicle at a cemetery in Kherson district with a drone.

