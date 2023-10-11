All Sections
Russia's war losses approach 300,000 soldiers and mercenaries – NATO official

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 20:13
Russia's war losses approach 300,000 soldiers and mercenaries – NATO official
STOCK PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN, UP

Russia has lost about 300,000 soldiers and mercenaries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a statement of a high-ranking NATO official on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of the Alliance countries

Quote: "As for the losses, the Russians are suffering heavy losses, and we know this. We know for sure that the Russians suffer significantly more losses than the Ukrainians. Therefore, we believe that we are approaching the figure of about 300,000 Russian soldiers and mercenaries who have died since the invasion in February 2022."

Details: According to the official, most of the Russian losses occur after December 2022. He noted that the Russian Federation lost 1,800 officers in the war.

Quote: "Including 11 generals, as well as middle and lower-ranking officers, suffered heavy losses. Losses seem to have decreased slightly since April, after the Russians abandoned their winter method of offensive."

More details: He emphasised that Ukrainian military losses are much lower than Russian ones.

Quote: "And I know that the Allies continue to train Ukrainian troops so that they can go into combat as soon as possible and try to solve those problems that cause concern."

Reminder:

  • UK Defence Intelligence drew attention to the relatively rapid pace of change of commanders of one of the most prestigious airborne regiments of Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

