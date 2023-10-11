Russia launches attack UAVs towards Ukraine's southern oblasts
On the evening of 11 October, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded the launch of attack UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea).
Source: Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "The launch of several groups of attack UAVs by the enemy from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea) towards southern oblasts was recorded.
It is possible that the air-raid warnings will spread along the direction of the attack UAVs’ movement. Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"
Details: Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russians launching assault UAVs in the direction of Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts from the north-eastern direction.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!