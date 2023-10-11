All Sections
Russia launches attack UAVs towards Ukraine's southern oblasts

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 11 October 2023, 21:22
STOCK PHOTO OF DRONES: GETTY IMAGES

On the evening of 11 October, the Air Force of Ukraine recorded the launch of attack UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea).

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The launch of several groups of attack UAVs by the enemy from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea) towards southern oblasts was recorded.

It is possible that the air-raid warnings will spread along the direction of the attack UAVs’ movement. Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

Details: Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russians launching assault UAVs in the direction of Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts from the north-eastern direction. 

