All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US promises Ukraine support in this and next year – Ukraine's Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 22:11
US promises Ukraine support in this and next year – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Photo: Getty Images

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, said that US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin assured that support will be provided to Ukraine for this and next year.

Source: Umierov during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda 

Details: The minister said that he had two important meetings with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Advertisement:

According to the Ukrainian minister, at the meeting with Austin, they talked about the critical needs of Ukraine and provision of additional ammunition, as well as long-term security support.

Quote: "Secretary Austin assured that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, there will be no delays either until the end of the year or after that," Umierov said.

He added that Austin assured that the United States will be able to provide support both to Israel and Ukraine. 

"Russia is manipulating things a little, intense propaganda is utilised, but we have Austin’s answer: there will be support this and next year," Umierov stressed. 

Earlier it was reported that in his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 11 October, Lloyd Austin assured that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. 

Confidence in US support has been shaken by the exclusion of funding for Ukraine from the temporary budget of the US federal government, as well as the blocking of the decision-making process in Congress after the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Read also: Crisis That Must Be Averted: How Europe Is Preparing for Possible Cut in US Military Aid

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: