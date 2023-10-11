All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US promises Ukraine support in this and next year – Ukraine's Defence Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 22:11
US promises Ukraine support in this and next year – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Photo: Getty Images

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, said that US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin assured that support will be provided to Ukraine for this and next year.

Source: Umierov during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda 

Details: The minister said that he had two important meetings with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Advertisement:

According to the Ukrainian minister, at the meeting with Austin, they talked about the critical needs of Ukraine and provision of additional ammunition, as well as long-term security support.

Quote: "Secretary Austin assured that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, there will be no delays either until the end of the year or after that," Umierov said.

He added that Austin assured that the United States will be able to provide support both to Israel and Ukraine. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"Russia is manipulating things a little, intense propaganda is utilised, but we have Austin’s answer: there will be support this and next year," Umierov stressed. 

Earlier it was reported that in his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 11 October, Lloyd Austin assured that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. 

Confidence in US support has been shaken by the exclusion of funding for Ukraine from the temporary budget of the US federal government, as well as the blocking of the decision-making process in Congress after the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Read also: Crisis That Must Be Averted: How Europe Is Preparing for Possible Cut in US Military Aid

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: