US promises Ukraine support in this and next year – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, said that US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin assured that support will be provided to Ukraine for this and next year.

Source: Umierov during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda

Details: The minister said that he had two important meetings with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the Ukrainian minister, at the meeting with Austin, they talked about the critical needs of Ukraine and provision of additional ammunition, as well as long-term security support.

Quote: "Secretary Austin assured that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, there will be no delays either until the end of the year or after that," Umierov said.

He added that Austin assured that the United States will be able to provide support both to Israel and Ukraine.

"Russia is manipulating things a little, intense propaganda is utilised, but we have Austin’s answer: there will be support this and next year," Umierov stressed.

Earlier it was reported that in his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 11 October, Lloyd Austin assured that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption.

Confidence in US support has been shaken by the exclusion of funding for Ukraine from the temporary budget of the US federal government, as well as the blocking of the decision-making process in Congress after the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

