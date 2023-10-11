Russian forces bombard Kherson whole evening, damaging apartment buildings

On the evening of 11 October, Russian forces bombarded several districts in the city of Kherson; local authorities have reported damage to apartment buildings.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Council, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko reported that the Russians targeted Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Apartment buildings were damaged in the former, there is no information on possible casualties amongst the civilian population so far.

At 23:00, there were reports of strikes on coastal areas of the city. The Russians are attacking from the left bank of Dnipro river.

The officials are asking locals to stay in shelters.

