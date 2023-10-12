All Sections
Three NATO states to jointly clear Black Sea of mines

European PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 08:13

Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria will jointly clear the Black Sea of mines drifting into their waters as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Turkish Defence Ministry; European Pravda 

Details: The ministry did not provide any details on how the problem of floating mines would be solved. The three countries discussed this issue at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

Last week, the UK government said that Russia could use sea mines to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea, including placing them on approaches to Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, it was revealed that three NATO member states, Türkyie, Romania and Bulgaria, were discussing the creation of a special unit to clear the Black Sea of the mines that were drifting into their territorial waters due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

It was reported that they could create a joint unit as early as next month.

While the planned initiative was not a NATO operation, the joint mine clearance force would be the first major combined allied effort in the Black Sea since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish diving teams have been regularly neutralising mines that have drifted into their territorial waters since the invasion started.

In September it was revealed that Bulgaria negotiated with NATO allies about how to respond to Russia’s partial blockade of its Black Sea exclusive economic zone.

