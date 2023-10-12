All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's intelligence chief on Prigozhin: We still don't know if he died or not

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 10:51
Ukraine's intelligence chief on Prigozhin: We still don't know if he died or not
Prigozhin. Photo: TOPCOR.RU

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said that Ukrainian intelligence has no information confirming the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Regarding the death of Prigozhin, let's say this: all I can tell you is that we still do not have a single fact confirming his death.

Advertisement:

I don't know whether he died or not.

And what was the impact of what was shown? Well, it is quite understandable that there has been a certain weakening within the Wagner Group. This is good for us, what's there to hide. Wagner was a very serious adversary when it acted as a private military company."

Details: Budanov says that the events that happened to the Russian private military company give hope that Wagner will not fight as a single organism: "This was actually a huge problem for Ukraine. No matter what anyone says, they knew how to fight."

Budanov also spoke about the fate of Sergey Surovikin, the Former Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who was dismissed due to his connection with the Wagner Group.

The DIU Chief believes that Surovikin was "given a nominal position" and "is living a normal life": "Of course, he no longer has the same influence as he had. But, in the end, again, this is good for Ukraine."

Quote: "He was quite strict in making decisions and was not afraid to take responsibility. And this is a problem for us.

Now he lives quietly and is engaged in analytical work.

It cannot be said that he was integrated into the rebellion. It's just that he had a very close relationship with Prigozhin.

He did everything to ensure that, in the eyes of the Russians, he did not issue criminal orders to strike at his own people. And the Wagner Group is Russia. His role was there."

Background

  • On 23 August, Russian media and Rosaviatsia reported that a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed in Tver Oblast. All 10 people on board were reportedly killed, including Prigozhin's deputy, Dmitry Utkin, who went by the alias Wagner.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: