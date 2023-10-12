All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 12 October 2023, 10:58
Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin
Russian patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin. photo: Ria novosti

On 11 October, the Pavel Derzhavin, a patrol vessel of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was damaged in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol. 

Source: Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, on air with Radio Liberty  

Quote: "You are the first people to whom I confirm this officially today that it was damaged. I can't give you any information about the circumstances of this incident, let's call it that, but it is a fact."

Advertisement:

Details: Pletenchuk clarified that the Pavel Derzhavin is a Russian navy vessel, although the Ukrainian navy used to have a vessel of the same name: "They have the same name. As far as I remember, it was a very interesting moment before the war. I can only say that this is not the Ukrainian ship," he said.

Earlier, media outlets and Telegram channels reported that the Pavel Derzhavin vessel had exploded for unknown reasons while on the outer raid of Sevastopol.

The Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel stated that its subscribers reported hearing the sound of an explosion at around 10:00. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, said that the Armed Forces were clarifying whether this was true, but noted that "everything is possible".

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not comment on this.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: