Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

On 11 October, the Pavel Derzhavin, a patrol vessel of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was damaged in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol.

Source: Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, on air with Radio Liberty

Quote: "You are the first people to whom I confirm this officially today that it was damaged. I can't give you any information about the circumstances of this incident, let's call it that, but it is a fact."

Advertisement:

Details: Pletenchuk clarified that the Pavel Derzhavin is a Russian navy vessel, although the Ukrainian navy used to have a vessel of the same name: "They have the same name. As far as I remember, it was a very interesting moment before the war. I can only say that this is not the Ukrainian ship," he said.

Earlier, media outlets and Telegram channels reported that the Pavel Derzhavin vessel had exploded for unknown reasons while on the outer raid of Sevastopol.

The Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel stated that its subscribers reported hearing the sound of an explosion at around 10:00.

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, said that the Armed Forces were clarifying whether this was true, but noted that "everything is possible".

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not comment on this.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!