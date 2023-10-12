Ukraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone

The National Guard soldiers have disabled a powerful radio communication tower belonging to the Russian occupiers in Ukraine's south.

Source: 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The National Guard soldiers damaged and disabled a powerful radio communication tower of the Russian army.

Advertisement:

Air reconnaissance officers of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine at work!".

Details: The tower was attacked by a kamikaze drone.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!