Ukraine's National Guard hit Russian communication tower with drone
The National Guard soldiers have disabled a powerful radio communication tower belonging to the Russian occupiers in Ukraine's south.
Source: 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "The National Guard soldiers damaged and disabled a powerful radio communication tower of the Russian army.
Air reconnaissance officers of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevskyi Brigade of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine at work!".
Details: The tower was attacked by a kamikaze drone.
