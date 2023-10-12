Blinken arrives in Israel

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, arrived in Israel on 12 October to show his government's support after the Hamas terror attack.

Blinken was met at the airport by several officials, including Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. The State Secretary did not make a statement to the journalists present.

In Israel, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other high-ranking officials. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Blinken arrived in the country to "to engage our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground and how we [the USA] can continue to best support them in their fight against the terrorists who launched these horrific attacks."

Before boarding the plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Blinken said he was heading to Israel with "very simple and clear message on behalf of the president of the United States and on behalf of the American people, and that is that the United States has Israel's back."

"We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We’ll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day," Blinken said.

He reiterated that the US is determined to provide Israel with assets of self-defence, equating the level of brutality of Hamas to the level of the terrorist "Islamic State".

Blinken said the US would continue to work to ensure that no new players join the fight against Israel.

On Tuesday 10 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a statement at the White House, where he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and also warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

The media report that US President Joe Biden's administration officials privately told members of Congress that the White House is preparing a request for additional funding with funds for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening border protection.

