We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 11:48
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will once again face a "battle for electricity" in winter, as the Russians have renewed their stockpile of assets to attack the Ukrainian energy sector. 

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Unfortunately, we are again facing a battle for electricity.

They have enough assets and personnel because they have been launching missile attacks to a limited extent recently.

The enemy has restored a certain stockpile. This stockpile is not very significant, but it is enough to create very real problems not only for our energy sector, but also for the oil and gas industry, industrial companies, and military facilities."

Details: Budanov said that the most important problem for Ukraine currently is air defence. 

He added that Ukraine needs much more air defence systems than it currently has.

