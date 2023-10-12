Ukraine's Security Service collects evidence of treason committed by pro-Russian TV presenter

The Security Service of Ukraine has documented new crimes of pro-Kremlin propagandist Diana Panchenko, who contributes to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: After working for the sanctioned TV channels belonging to Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian President Putin's close associate, Panchenko moved to the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk to continue her information and sabotage activities in favour of the aggressor country.

From October 2022 to the present day, Panchenko, on instructions from Moscow, has been assisting the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation in sabotage activities against Ukraine.

Panchenko systematically justifies Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, supports and promotes the occupation of the regions of Ukraine, as well as manipulates the information about the military and political situation in Ukraine in her covering and calls on Ukrainians not to resist the occupiers.

She posts this content on her own YouTube channel, which has almost 1 million subscribers.

In addition, Panchenko spreads propaganda-orchestrated "stories" through a network of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

Based on the new facts of criminal activity, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served Panchenko with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

As Panchenko is a fugitive from justice, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice.

Background: In January 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served her with a notice of suspicion of justifying, recognising as lawful and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as glorifying its participants.

