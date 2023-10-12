Russians attack Chornobaivka second time in one day, 1 killed, 1 injured

Russian troops fired on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast for the second time since last night, killing one elderly man and injuring another.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Chornobaivka is under Russian attack again. The occupiers are targeting citizens’ houses.

A 71-year-old man was killed. He was taken to hospital, unconscious. But, unfortunately, he died on the way. A 70-year-old man was injured as well. He was provided with medical help at the scene."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that dozens of houses in the village were damaged as a result of these and previous strikes. Some areas were left without electricity.

Background: The morning report by the oblasts military administration said Russian forces fired on the village of Chornobaivka on the night of 11-12 October. A residential area came under fire. Early reports indicated that a 70-year-old man was killed.

