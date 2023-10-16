Russian forces attempt to advance on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, but to no avail – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldiers have repelled over 50 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 October

Quote: "About 70 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the Russian Federation launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being investigated."

Details: The Russians launched air strikes against 30 settlements and deployed artillery to attack 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces pursued assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in military personnel and equipment and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Avdiivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 Russian attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 15 Russian attacks near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast yesterday.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the area north of the settlement of Pryiutne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost position in the area of the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast four times, but to no avail.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery operations, successfully hitting Russian storage points and rear.

Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire contact line.

The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and another on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian defenders also shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 2 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 2 air defence assets and 5 artillery pieces.

