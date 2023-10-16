Information emerges on temporary ceasefire agreement in southern Gaza; Israel denies

Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza, where the Rafah crossing is located, effective as of 09:00. Israel has denied this information.

Source: Reuters, citing two Egyptian security sources; The Times of Israel, citing a statement by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Quote from Reuters: "Egypt, Israel and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza beginning at 06:00 GMT [09:00 Kyiv time – ed.] coinciding with the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.

The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but they were not clear on the exact duration. They also said the three countries had agreed that Rafah would be open until 1400 GMT on Monday as a one-day initial re-opening."

Details: Salama Marouf, Head of the Hamas government's press office, claimed they had not received any confirmation from the Egyptians of their intention to open the crossing.

The US Embassy in Israel stated that the situation in Rafah will be "fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travellers will be permitted to transit the crossing".

The embassy stated that citizens who feel safe enough are free to move to the checkpoint.

Updated: Meanwhile, Israel has denied reports that it has agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to allow the Rafah border crossing to be opened to deliver aid to the Strip.

Quote from the Israeli PM’s office: "At the moment there is no ceasefire for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and the exit of foreigners."

For reference: The Rafah crossing, located on the border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-controlled Gaza, is the only crossing point into territory not controlled by Israel.

Background:

The Egyptians control the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, through which civilians can potentially evacuate from Gaza. The media reported that it had been closed due to Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry claims the crossing is open and has not been closed at "any stage of the conflict" [war – ed.]. The reason for the challenges in its operation on the part of Palestine is Israeli bombing.

