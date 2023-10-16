All Sections
UK Intelligence: Redut replaces Wagner, helping Russia to avoid mobilisation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 13:26

UK Intelligence has revealed the activities of the private military company (PMC) Redut, which has effectively replaced the Wagner Group in the combat zone in Ukraine. 

Source: the 16 October Defence Intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence, reported by European Pravda 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that Redut is recruiting mercenaries under the guise of "volunteers", including former Wagnerites. 

The group is controlled and financed by the GRU, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate). 

Since the beginning of the invasion, Redut has participated in combat operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Luhansk oblasts. The group may now consist of more than 7,000 people, the intelligence said. 

Redut is currently one of several PMCs and volunteer units that the Russian Ministry of Defence has been using to reinforce regular troops. 

UK Intelligence suggests that recruiting mercenaries into so-called "volunteer" units is helping Russia to avoid declaring mobilisation, considered an unpopular move.

In a previous update, UK Intelligence reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of striking the new railway branch to Mariupol which the Russian Federation is currently building in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

