All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence: Redut replaces Wagner, helping Russia to avoid mobilisation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 13:26

UK Intelligence has revealed the activities of the private military company (PMC) Redut, which has effectively replaced the Wagner Group in the combat zone in Ukraine. 

Source: the 16 October Defence Intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence, reported by European Pravda 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that Redut is recruiting mercenaries under the guise of "volunteers", including former Wagnerites. 

Advertisement:

The group is controlled and financed by the GRU, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate). 

Since the beginning of the invasion, Redut has participated in combat operations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Luhansk oblasts. The group may now consist of more than 7,000 people, the intelligence said. 

Redut is currently one of several PMCs and volunteer units that the Russian Ministry of Defence has been using to reinforce regular troops. 

UK Intelligence suggests that recruiting mercenaries into so-called "volunteer" units is helping Russia to avoid declaring mobilisation, considered an unpopular move.

In a previous update, UK Intelligence reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of striking the new railway branch to Mariupol which the Russian Federation is currently building in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: