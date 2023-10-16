All Sections
Ukraine's Army of Drones sets all-time record – Deputy PM

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 October 2023, 14:26
Stock photo: Facebook

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have hit 428 pieces of Russian equipment with drones over the past week.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "The Army of Drones has set an all-time record: the soldiers hit 428 pieces of Russian equipment in a week. (The Army of Drones is a joint project to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces run by the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Defence – ed.)

Drones have proved to be highly effective in defence and destroying equipment during the Russian offensive on [the city of] Avdiivka [in Donetsk Oblast]. The Russians have lost 101 howitzers, 88 armoured vehicles, 75 tanks and a bunch of other equipment.

Thank you to our heroes, who are holding the line in extremely challenging conditions and smashing the occupiers."

 
Total number of vehicles destroyed/hit by strike units supplied by the Army of Drones. 

Over the period from 9 October to 16 October:

Tanks – 75

Armoured combat vehicles – 88

Self-propelled artillery systems – 52

Howitzers – 101

Air defence systems (TOR, etc.) – 2

Trucks/special vehicles – 77

Radio engineering equipment – 30

Strong points – 178

Ammunition/fuel storage points – 13

Military personnel – 206

Mortars / anti-tank guided missiles/machine guns

Multiple-launch rocket systems – 1

The report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 15 companies of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service

The units provided video evidence of each hit

