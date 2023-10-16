All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Egypt assures evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza will be priority

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 15:02
Egypt assures evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza will be priority
Gaza Stripe. Photo: Getty Images

The Egyptian authorities have received lists of Ukrainian citizens for evacuation from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The evacuation of Ukrainian citizens will be a priority for the Egyptian authorities. These are the direct words of Deputy [Foreign Minister for Protection of Human Rights] Khalid El-Bakli. I spoke to him yesterday. Today, at 12:00, our ambassador handed him the lists, where he once again confirmed that the Egyptian authorities are now working to open the Rafah checkpoint as quickly as possible, for civilians to be evacuated through it.

Advertisement:

But as of now – I spoke with our ambassador 10 minutes ago – there is currently no official information about the opening of the crossing point. And the Egyptian authorities have not yet permitted evacuation groups to approach this crossing point.

The Ukrainian side has already made all the technical points, completing the list of necessary means for evacuating our citizens.

As for the lists, they are growing, and the number of Ukrainian citizens who are asking for help to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip is growing. Additionally, men who are also citizens of Ukraine, who seek help, began to appear on the list."

Details: Lubinets added that more than half of all Ukrainians who asked for evacuation know that evacuation will occur through the Rafah crossing point, and more than a half of them are already close to this crossing point. First and foremost, these are citizens whose homes have been destroyed, and sometimes, they just walk to this crossing point with their children. 

The rest of the Ukrainians were informed that as soon as there is information about the checkpoint opening, they need to find an opportunity to get there as quickly as possible. According to Lubinets, the evacuation will occur exclusively through one crossing point.

Background:

  • On 12 October, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told the residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip they had 24 hours to evacuate further south for their safety and warned it would continue strikes against Hamas militants in Gaza.
  • The Rafah crossing is situated on the border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-controlled Gaza, in the south of the enclave.
  • Earlier, the media wrote about its closure due to Israeli strikes. However, Egypt claims that the Rafah crossing is open, and evacuation is impossible due to Israeli bombing. The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that Hamas militants are blocking the evacuation of Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip.
  • On 14 October, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to help organise the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: