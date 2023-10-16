All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine still comes first in terms of foreign attention despite conflict in Israel – Czech Foreign Minister

European PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 17:13
Ukraine still comes first in terms of foreign attention despite conflict in Israel – Czech Foreign Minister
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said that the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not distract the world's attention from the war in Ukraine.

Source: Lipavský in a comment to Radio Liberty, reported by European Pravda

Details: He also expressed the opinion that the world is moving "towards a global confrontation".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I do not think this is a coincidence. We must be prepared to invest more in our defence. And to stick to our principles... We have to pay attention to all conflicts and anything that threatens us. So Ukraine is still in the first place."  

Background: Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that support for Ukraine remains a top priority for Washington amid the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

US President Joe Biden also stated that the United States is able to simultaneously support both Ukraine and Israel, while maintaining an international level of defence capability.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: