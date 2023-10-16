All Sections
Ukraine still comes first in terms of foreign attention despite conflict in Israel – Czech Foreign Minister

European PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 17:13
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said that the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not distract the world's attention from the war in Ukraine.

Source: Lipavský in a comment to Radio Liberty, reported by European Pravda

Details: He also expressed the opinion that the world is moving "towards a global confrontation".

Quote: "I do not think this is a coincidence. We must be prepared to invest more in our defence. And to stick to our principles... We have to pay attention to all conflicts and anything that threatens us. So Ukraine is still in the first place."  

Background: Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that support for Ukraine remains a top priority for Washington amid the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

US President Joe Biden also stated that the United States is able to simultaneously support both Ukraine and Israel, while maintaining an international level of defence capability.

