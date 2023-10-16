All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints representative to Advisory Group of Experts on selection of Constitutional Court judges

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 18:50
Zelenskyy appoints representative to Advisory Group of Experts on selection of Constitutional Court judges
Photo: Ukraine’s Constitutional Court

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, appointed his representative to the first composition of the Advisory Group of Experts on the Selection of Judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

Source: presidential decree, Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Oksana Vasylchenko, Director of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Law of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, was appointed as a representative of the advisory group.

The same decree established the election of Ihor Protsiuk, the head of the Department of Theory of Law of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, as a deputy member of the Advisory Group of Experts.

Background: 

  • On 20 August 2023, a law came into force to clarify the provisions on the competitive selection of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine No. 3277-IX.
  • According to this law, within six years, candidates for the Constitutional Court will be selected by the Advisory Group of Experts, which includes six people: one person appointed by the President, one person appointed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), one person appointed by the Congress of Judges (the first composition of the Advisory Group of Experts is made by the Council of Judges instead of the Congress), one person appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers at the suggestion of the Venice Commission, as well as two persons appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers at the suggestion of international and foreign organisations.

