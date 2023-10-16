Russians attack Kherson Oblast with five fighter jets
Monday, 16 October 2023, 21:27
Five Russian fighter jets dropped aerial bombs in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 16 October.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: According to preliminary information, nine guided bombs were released in four settlements of Beryslavskyi district.
Information about the casualties and destruction caused by the attack is being established.
Earlier: On 13 October, Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others.
