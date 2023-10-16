Russians attack Kherson Oblast with five fighter jets

Five Russian fighter jets dropped aerial bombs in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 16 October.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to preliminary information, nine guided bombs were released in four settlements of Beryslavskyi district.

Advertisement:

Information about the casualties and destruction caused by the attack is being established.

Earlier: On 13 October, Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring two others.

