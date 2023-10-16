All Sections
We work as hard as we can to give our warriors more air defence – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 21:55
We work as hard as we can to give our warriors more air defence – Zelenskyy
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on 16 October that he had discussed the issue of protecting Ukraine's energy sector this winter with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 16 October

Quote: "We managed to discuss all the issues that directly affect life in Ukraine. Protection of our energy sector, especially this winter. Macro-financial support. Reconstruction. Protection of investments from the war risks. Attracting private business.

Each of these areas is an element of the overall structure. A structure that ensures a normal life for our people and our cities. As much as it is possible now. 

We are working as hard as we can to give our warriors more air defence. To give more protection to our cities, so that they can maintain life, including economic life. Plus, the development of our industries, including defence production."

Background:

