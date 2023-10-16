Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, on Monday, as part of her visit to Kyiv.

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Pritzker discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2024, the reconstruction of damaged facilities, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Among other things, Zelenskyy urged American business to invest in the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy and American companies to join the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Your visit is a signal of strong support. It is important for us to understand that the United States is ready to help Ukraine get through the winter and protect critical infrastructure."

This is the second meeting between the President and the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. Before this, they met in New York in September.

Pritzker’s mandate includes working with the authorities of Ukraine, the United States and its partners, as well as with private business.

