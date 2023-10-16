All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in Kyiv

European PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 17:56
Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in Kyiv
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, on Monday, as part of her visit to Kyiv.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Pritzker discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2024, the reconstruction of damaged facilities, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Among other things, Zelenskyy urged American business to invest in the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy and American companies to join the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Your visit is a signal of strong support. It is important for us to understand that the United States is ready to help Ukraine get through the winter and protect critical infrastructure."

Background:

Please join our YouTube channel!

This is the second meeting between the President and the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. Before this, they met in New York in September.

Pritzker’s mandate includes working with the authorities of Ukraine, the United States and its partners, as well as with private business.

Read also: "Ukraine Will Have Conditions for US Money" Interview with New US SpecRep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: