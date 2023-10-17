Israeli forces kill Hamas leader in charge of prisoners

Israeli troops have killed one of the leaders of the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Source: joint statement by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) on Telegram

Quote: "The IDF and ISA killed Osama Mazini, the head of the Shura Council of Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.

Mazini was responsible for Hamas prisoners and directed terrorist activities against Israel."

Background:

US President Joe Biden said that the Hamas terrorist group, which attacked Israel on 7 October, must be destroyed.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Hamas was potentially ready to release nearly 200 hostages it is holding if Israel stops airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

