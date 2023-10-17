All Sections
Occupiers claim downing of 8 drones near Crimea

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 09:55
CRIMEAN BRIDGE ILLEGALLY BUILT BY THE OCCUPIERS. STOCK PHOTO: AKSYONOV'S TELEGRAM

The so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that air defence allegedly shot down eight drones that were trying to attack the invaders on the peninsula on the night of 16-17 October.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram

Quote: "Eight enemy UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare and shot down by air defence forces during the night on the approach to Crimea."

Details: Aksyonov did not provide any details of the alleged attack.

