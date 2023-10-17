All Sections
Ukraine brings back 3 children who were under occupation

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 10:54
Ukraine brings back 3 children who were under occupation
Photo: Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

Three children from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast have been brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

Quote from the Ministry: "When the Russians entered Kherson, the parents of 10-year-old Oleksandr, 8-year-old Daryna and 6-year-old Yakiv decided to send their children to their grandmother’s village, hoping for greater security. Soon after, the city of Kherson was liberated, and the grandmother and grandchildren remained in the temporarily occupied territory." 

Details: While retreating from Kherson, the Russians blew up the Antonivka Road Bridge, making it impossible to bring the children back.

The children's mother turned to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for help.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the children have been reunited with their parents," the ministry stressed.

It is also reported that another family was reunited last week. After 19 months of separation from the temporarily occupied territory in Kherson Oblast, 9-year-old Nadia and her 14-year-old brother Mykhailo were brought back to their parents. These children visited their grandparents on the eve of the full-scale invasion. 

After the occupation of the village, the path to the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine was cut off. However, the children have been brought back to their parents.

