Russians completely lose opportunities for counteroffensive south of Bakhmut
Former MP Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade and the founder of the Azov Assault Brigade, says that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are in a convenient defensive position in the south of Bakhmut to repel Russian attacks effectively.
Source: Andrii Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda
Details: Biletskyi said this when asked whether Russian logistics had deteriorated after the loss of Andriivka, where the Russians lost control of the railway line.
Quote: "I would say this: it is not logistics that has deteriorated – they have completely lost any opportunities for a counteroffensive in the south of Bakhmut. For now. Now we are in a convenient defensive position; we control the railway track, we are standing there, and we can calmly repel any attacks.
It is impossible to repeat this campaign, relatively speaking, for Konstiantynivka-Druzhkivka in the near future."
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!