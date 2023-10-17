All Sections
Attack on student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk: 2 people trapped under rubble

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:38
Attack on student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk: 2 people trapped under rubble
PHOTO: UKRAINE’S STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Early reports indicate that two people are trapped under the rubble of a student accommodation building which was partially destroyed in a night attack on the centre of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A five-storey student accommodation building was destroyed as a result of the attack. Early reports indicate that two people remain under the rubble."

Details: Donetsk Oblast rescue workers and a joint unit of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

 
PHOTO: UKRAINE’S STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Background: 

  • On the morning of 17 October, Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had struck the centre of the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast overnight, hitting a student accommodation building.
  • Liakh said there were no casualties.

