All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Forces receive over 800 drones as part of Army of Drones initiative

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:56
Ukrainian Defence Forces receive over 800 drones as part of Army of Drones initiative
DRONES FOR THE UKRAINIAN ARMY. PHOTO: MYKHAILO FEDOROV ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine has handed over more than 800 uncrewed aerial vehicles to the Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of the Army of Drones initiative: 500 Mavic drones, 300 Phoenix 03 Heavy FPV drones and 40 Vampire attack UAVs. [The Army of Drones is a joint project to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces run by the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Defence – ed.]

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Facebook and on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have sent 800+ drones to the contact line as we continue to strengthen our soldiers.

Advertisement:

All UAVs were purchased under the state programme Army of Drones. 500 Mavic drones for aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment. 300 Phoenix 03 Heavy FPV drones to destroy observation points, dugouts and armoured vehicles. 40 Vampire attack copters for successful hunting round the clock.

We are consistently sending drones to the troops and are waiting for new records from the Army of Drones strike companies."

Details: During the national joint 24/7 newscast, Fedorov noted that drones are capable of hitting various types of equipment: tanks, artillery, dugouts, trenches, and Russian military personnel.

The deputy prime minister said drones are being used to destroy armoured vehicles near the town of Avdiivka.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: