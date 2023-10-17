All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Forces receive over 800 drones as part of Army of Drones initiative

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:56
DRONES FOR THE UKRAINIAN ARMY. PHOTO: MYKHAILO FEDOROV ON FACEBOOK

Ukraine has handed over more than 800 uncrewed aerial vehicles to the Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of the Army of Drones initiative: 500 Mavic drones, 300 Phoenix 03 Heavy FPV drones and 40 Vampire attack UAVs. [The Army of Drones is a joint project to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces run by the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Defence – ed.]

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Facebook and on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have sent 800+ drones to the contact line as we continue to strengthen our soldiers.

All UAVs were purchased under the state programme Army of Drones. 500 Mavic drones for aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment. 300 Phoenix 03 Heavy FPV drones to destroy observation points, dugouts and armoured vehicles. 40 Vampire attack copters for successful hunting round the clock.

We are consistently sending drones to the troops and are waiting for new records from the Army of Drones strike companies."

Details: During the national joint 24/7 newscast, Fedorov noted that drones are capable of hitting various types of equipment: tanks, artillery, dugouts, trenches, and Russian military personnel.

The deputy prime minister said drones are being used to destroy armoured vehicles near the town of Avdiivka.

