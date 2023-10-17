Russian forces bombard Kherson: 5 civilians injured; residential area hit

The Russian soldiers have struck a residential area and a transport enterprise in the city of Kherson, injuring five people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The occupiers bombarded Kherson once again. A residential area has been hit. Details are being investigated. The aftermath of the strike is visible in the photos."

Details: Later, Prokudin reported that two security firm employees who had been in their company car at the time of the attack were injured. Another injured person is a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalised in the surgery department with shrapnel wounds to both shins. His condition is moderate.

Prokudin reported another hit at about noon, this time to the territory of a transport enterprise. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured.

PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM

Updated: Prokudin said at about 12:30 that two transport company employees were injured in the attack: "They are men aged 52. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries. Their further examination is ongoing".

Meanwhile, the prosecutor's office reports only two injured in the Russian bombardment of Kherson, one employee of a security firm and one injured in the strike on a transport company.

Quote: "The Russian troops hit the city of Kherson once again at around 11:10. They struck the area of one of the city's universities. A car belonging to a security company was hit, and the vehicle driver was injured. He was hospitalised.

One more man was reportedly injured in the Russian strike on the transport firm. The information is being established. University premises, private houses and personal vehicles were damaged."

Наслідки обстрілу Херсона pic.twitter.com/NJZHqej2cz — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 17, 2023

