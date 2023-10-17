All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces bombard Kherson: 5 civilians injured; residential area hit

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 17 October 2023, 12:07
Russian forces bombard Kherson: 5 civilians injured; residential area hit
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM

The Russian soldiers have struck a residential area and a transport enterprise in the city of Kherson, injuring five people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The occupiers bombarded Kherson once again. A residential area has been hit. Details are being investigated. The aftermath of the strike is visible in the photos."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Prokudin reported that two security firm employees who had been in their company car at the time of the attack were injured. Another injured person is a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalised in the surgery department with shrapnel wounds to both shins. His condition is moderate.

Prokudin reported another hit at about noon, this time to the territory of a transport enterprise. Early reports indicate that one person has been injured.

 
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM

Updated: Prokudin said at about 12:30 that two transport company employees were injured in the attack: "They are men aged 52. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries. Their further examination is ongoing".

Please join our YouTube channel!

Meanwhile, the prosecutor's office reports only two injured in the Russian bombardment of Kherson, one employee of a security firm and one injured in the strike on a transport company.

Quote: "The Russian troops hit the city of Kherson once again at around 11:10. They struck the area of one of the city's universities. A car belonging to a security company was hit, and the vehicle driver was injured. He was hospitalised.

One more man was reportedly injured in the Russian strike on the transport firm. The information is being established. University premises, private houses and personal vehicles were damaged."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: