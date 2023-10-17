Russians launch fake radio broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast again

The Russians are once again trying to spread fake radio broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct fake radio broadcasting called Slobozhan FM at the 90.2 FM frequency in Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kharkiv.

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration stressed that this is not the first try of the Russians to pass off propaganda as Ukrainian broadcasting and spread disinformation among the population of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military administration called to "only listen to verified information" and published a list of recommended frequencies for some settlements: Balakliia – 104.9 MHz; Zmiiv – 90.8 MHz; Blyzniuky – 100.1 MHz; Barvinkove – 103.4 MHz.

Background:

In April of this year, the Russians were also trying to broadcast so-called Slobozhan FM in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the military administration.

