All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch fake radio broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast again

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 17 October 2023, 15:35
Russians launch fake radio broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast again
Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russians are once again trying to spread fake radio broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct fake radio broadcasting called Slobozhan FM at the 90.2 FM frequency in Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration stressed that this is not the first try of the Russians to pass off propaganda as Ukrainian broadcasting and spread disinformation among the population of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military administration called to "only listen to verified information" and published a list of recommended frequencies for some settlements: Balakliia – 104.9 MHz; Zmiiv – 90.8 MHz; Blyzniuky – 100.1 MHz; Barvinkove – 103.4 MHz.

Background: 

Please join our YouTube channel!

  • In April of this year, the Russians were also trying to broadcast so-called Slobozhan FM in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the military administration.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: