All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way – Commander of 3rd Assault Brigade

Sevgil Musaeva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:53
If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way – Commander of 3rd Assault Brigade
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS AT TRAINING. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, has said that in order to gain an advantage over poorly trained but more numerous Russian forces, the Ukrainian army must focus on professionalising its personnel, providing quality training, and introducing new tactics and technology.

Source: Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda asked Biletskyi what Ukraine needs to do to win the war against the Russian Federation, the full-scale phase of which has been going on for more than one and a half years.

Advertisement:

As Biletskyi explains, despite NATO standards, the Ukrainian army is in many ways a post-Soviet structure. It is also confronting the post-Soviet Russian army, which has its own weaknesses and strengths.

Biletskyi said that for example, one weakness of the Russian side is that their ground personnel will never be of high quality because they simply do not have the time to learn and improve.

"In other words, it’s very bad human material that is fighting on their side, which is also completely unprofessional. That’s on the one hand. On the other hand, they have a lot of this material, to put it politely," Biletskyi noted.

Please join our YouTube channel!

So if Ukrainian forces consist of untrained, poorly motivated units against untrained, poorly motivated Russian units, sooner or later the Russians will break the Ukrainians for an elementary reason – because they outnumber us, Biletskyi added.

Quote: "If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way. How did the Spartans dominate the Aegean region and win the Persian War with 4,000 free citizens compared to tens of thousands in other polities or states? Why? Because of the quality of combat training, and the professionalism of the army and commanders.

An extremely important issue for Ukraine right now is professionalisation: raising the level of combat training, retraining, promoting new technology, new tactics, and very rapid retraining of people."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: