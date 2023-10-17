All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way – Commander of 3rd Assault Brigade

Sevgil Musaeva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:53
If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way – Commander of 3rd Assault Brigade
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS AT TRAINING. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Andrii Biletskyi, Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, has said that in order to gain an advantage over poorly trained but more numerous Russian forces, the Ukrainian army must focus on professionalising its personnel, providing quality training, and introducing new tactics and technology.

Source: Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda asked Biletskyi what Ukraine needs to do to win the war against the Russian Federation, the full-scale phase of which has been going on for more than one and a half years.

Advertisement:

As Biletskyi explains, despite NATO standards, the Ukrainian army is in many ways a post-Soviet structure. It is also confronting the post-Soviet Russian army, which has its own weaknesses and strengths.

Biletskyi said that for example, one weakness of the Russian side is that their ground personnel will never be of high quality because they simply do not have the time to learn and improve.

"In other words, it’s very bad human material that is fighting on their side, which is also completely unprofessional. That’s on the one hand. On the other hand, they have a lot of this material, to put it politely," Biletskyi noted.

So if Ukrainian forces consist of untrained, poorly motivated units against untrained, poorly motivated Russian units, sooner or later the Russians will break the Ukrainians for an elementary reason – because they outnumber us, Biletskyi added.

Quote: "If we are going to win, we need an asymmetrical way. How did the Spartans dominate the Aegean region and win the Persian War with 4,000 free citizens compared to tens of thousands in other polities or states? Why? Because of the quality of combat training, and the professionalism of the army and commanders.

An extremely important issue for Ukraine right now is professionalisation: raising the level of combat training, retraining, promoting new technology, new tactics, and very rapid retraining of people."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: