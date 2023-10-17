Serbian President reveals he had a "brief" conversation with Putin in Beijing

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, has reported that he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

Source: PTC with reference to the statement of the Serbian President, as reported by European Pravda

Vučić revealed that he had talked with Putin in Beijing and they had had a "brief" conversation.

"I have met with President Putin and we talked briefly, there was no bilateral meeting," he stated.

He noted that Putin looked "very confident".

Background: Putin has also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

