Serbian President reveals he had a "brief" conversation with Putin in Beijing
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:32
Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, has reported that he had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
Source: PTC with reference to the statement of the Serbian President, as reported by European Pravda
Vučić revealed that he had talked with Putin in Beijing and they had had a "brief" conversation.
"I have met with President Putin and we talked briefly, there was no bilateral meeting," he stated.
He noted that Putin looked "very confident".
Background: Putin has also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
