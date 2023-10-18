Russian forces bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and artillery

Russian troops have opened fire on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast nine times over the past 24 hours.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 41 explosions were recorded. Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia hromadas were bombarded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians fired on Shalyhyne hromada with mortars (24 hits) and artillery (2 hits).

The occupiers deployed mortars (5 hits) to bombard Krasnopillia hromada.

Russian forces attacked Bilopillia hromada with artillery (10 hits).

