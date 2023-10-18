All Sections
Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast, two killed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:44
Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast, two killed

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the night of 17-18 October, killing a man and injuring a woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The occupiers attacked Kherson Oblast with aircraft. Three aircraft were used, and each of them launched two guided aerial bombs to strike three settlements."

Details: As a result of the attack, Russian forces killed a 63-year-old man in the village of Novoberyslav and injured a woman in the city of Blahovishchenske.

Houses and educational institutions were also damaged.

Prokudin added that information about casualties and damage is being established.

Update as of 12:44: Prokudin later reported that the woman, who was injured by Russian fire, died in hospital.

A 69-year-old resident of Blahovishchenske was diagnosed with explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, concussion, penetrating shrapnel wound on the abdominal cavity, and shrapnel wound on the left thigh. The victim was hospitalised in a severe condition.

"Medics fought for her life since the night. But the injuries turned out to be too severe. It has just become known about the woman's death. My condolences to the family of the deceased" concluded Prokudin.

