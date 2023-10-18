All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv: issues with electricity reported, woman injured

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:56
Russians attack Kharkiv: issues with electricity reported, woman injured

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv on 18 October – a strike caused issues with the supply of electricity.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration; Suspilne; Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Syniehubov: "To the attention of the residents of [the city of] Kharkiv and its oblast: the invaders are attacking. Stay in shelters."

Advertisement:

Details: The media reported on the sounds of explosions in Kharkiv.

An air-raid warning was issued at 11:48 (Kyiv time) in Kharkiv Oblast. The Air Force warns about the threat of ballistic weapons being used in the eastern and south-eastern oblasts. 

Update: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, reported that "there are certain problems with electricity in the city, but immediately after the strike, the relevant services began work on stabilising the voltage." According to preliminary information, the strike was in the Industrial district.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Syniehubov added that the type of weapon used to strike the Industrial district is being established. There is damage to the power grid, so there may be power outages. Emergency services are working at the scene.

As a result of the attack on the town, a civilian woman of 67 years old suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: