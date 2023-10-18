Russians attack Kharkiv: issues with electricity reported, woman injured

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv on 18 October – a strike caused issues with the supply of electricity.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration; Suspilne; Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Syniehubov: "To the attention of the residents of [the city of] Kharkiv and its oblast: the invaders are attacking. Stay in shelters."

Details: The media reported on the sounds of explosions in Kharkiv.

An air-raid warning was issued at 11:48 (Kyiv time) in Kharkiv Oblast. The Air Force warns about the threat of ballistic weapons being used in the eastern and south-eastern oblasts.

Update: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, reported that "there are certain problems with electricity in the city, but immediately after the strike, the relevant services began work on stabilising the voltage." According to preliminary information, the strike was in the Industrial district.

Syniehubov added that the type of weapon used to strike the Industrial district is being established. There is damage to the power grid, so there may be power outages. Emergency services are working at the scene.

As a result of the attack on the town, a civilian woman of 67 years old suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital.



