Germany to give priority to arms exports to Israel

The German federal government will prioritise arms exports to Israel, and commercial requests from companies will be processed and approved first.

Source: Tagesspiegel, citing DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A few days ago it became known that Israel requested the German government to supply ammunition for warships. In addition, a request was made regarding the supply of donor blood and body armour.

Background:

On 10 October, it became known that the US is sending additional military aid to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.

After that, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced his intention to deliver to Israel two requested Heron drones, which are in service with the German Air Force.

