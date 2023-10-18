All Sections
Germany to give priority to arms exports to Israel

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:48
photo: GETTY IMAGES

The German federal government will prioritise arms exports to Israel, and commercial requests from companies will be processed and approved first.

Source: Tagesspiegel, citing DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A few days ago it became known that Israel requested the German government to supply ammunition for warships. In addition, a request was made regarding the supply of donor blood and body armour.

Background:

  • On 10 October, it became known that the US is sending additional military aid to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.
  • After that, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced his intention to deliver to Israel two requested Heron drones, which are in service with the German Air Force.

