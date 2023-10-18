All Sections
Putin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 October 2023, 14:06
Putin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase
VOLODYMYR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been filmed in Beijing following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping – escorted by officers carrying the nuclear briefcase.

Source: Reuters; RIA_Kremlinpool

Details: The nuclear briefcase is reportedly being carried, as is traditional, by an officer of the Russian Naval Fleet. It is known as the "Cheget" (named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains). The briefcase is supposedly with Putin at all times, but is rarely caught on camera.

The US president also has a similar briefcase, known as the "nuclear football". It contains the codes which the president would use to confirm the authenticity of an order to launch nuclear missiles if absent from the White House.

