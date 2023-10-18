Russia loses over 50 units of military equipment near village in Avdiivka district

The Russians have lost at least 63 units of military equipment near the village of Krasnohorivka on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Deepstate Telegram channel with a reference to satellite images

Quote: "The analysis of changes in the satellite images confirmed the loss of over 60 units of military equipment by the Russians. Almost all these units were destroyed near the settlement of Krasnohorivka (A) and at its entrance."

Details: Deepstate remarks that it is hard to estimate the losses of the Russian personnel yet only in this area, according to the information it has, the number of killed Russian soldiers "is measured in hundreds".

DEEPSTATE

Quote: "But there is also bad news. This attack is another proof of the incapacity of the armoured fist tactic when one of the sides amasses military equipment and tries to achieve success in the battlefield due to this advantage.

Our convoys hit near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Verbove, Robotyne, Staromaiorske, Novodonetske and Rivnopole, and the Russian convoys struck near Vuhledar, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Andriivka, Marinka and now near Krasnohorivka (A) and Vodiane-Pervomaiske are another proof of this statement."

