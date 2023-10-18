All Sections
Death toll in Zaporizhzhia reaches 5, police post video of strike

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 18 October 2023, 17:41
Death toll in Zaporizhzhia reaches 5, police post video of strike
APARTMENT BLOCK IN ZAPORIZHZHIA AFTER A RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKE. PHOTO: THE POLICE

At least five people have been killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The police have posted a video of the strike and its aftermath.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, first Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department

Details: As Malashko stated, the bodies of three people who were reported missing were retrieved from the rubble. As a result, the death toll from the attack in Zaporizhzhia has risen to five. 

Advertisement:

In addition, five wounded were taken to medical facilities.

Law enforcers posted a video of the moment the missile struck.

Patrol police representative Biloshytskyi has posted a video of the first few minutes after the strike on the apartment block.

The law enforcers reported that the Russians launched six S-300 missiles on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 17-18 October, between 1:33 and 1:48.

One missile hit a multi-storey building, destroying the ceiling of the entrance from the third to the fifth floor. Debris and a blast wave damaged nearby residential buildings and vehicles.

Two more missiles targeted the premises of industrial facilities, and another one hit a private household. The blast wave and fragments damaged a house and outbuildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

 
PHOTO: THE POLICE
 
PHOTO: THE POLICE

Advertisement: