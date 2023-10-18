All Sections
Security Service posts video of Russian surveillance systems being destroyed

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 19:12
Security Service posts video of Russian surveillance systems being destroyed
screenshot: video by SSU

Cyber specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine have posted a video showing how they destroyed five Russian state-of-the-art video surveillance systems and an electronic warfare system.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Special agents from the Department of Cybersecurity, with the help of kamikaze drones, have disabled four Russian Murom [surveillance] systems and one Pergam system.

The occupiers use them for round-the-clock monitoring of our territory. This technology has allowed the enemy to identify Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes."

Details: The SSU also destroyed a Pole-21 electronic warfare system, which is designed to suppress satellite communications.

