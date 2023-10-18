All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 October 2023, 23:56
Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
Assault drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 18 October, Ukraine’s Air Force issued an air-raid warning due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs being deployed in a number of Ukrainian regions. 

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: As of 23:55, air-raid warnings have been issued in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Advertisement:

Update: The all-clear from the threat of attack UAVs across the oblasts was given at 00:33.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

Advertisement:

Global majority is uniting around common and fair vision for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing

Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia's war against Ukraine

White House on Gaza: US is "not drawing red lines for Israel"

Presidents of the US and China to meet in November – AP

Air-raid warning lasting 2 hours issued throughout Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:24
Air-raid warning issued in several regions due to danger of missile attacks
00:10
Drones spotted in Russian-occupied Yevpatoria
22:38
Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza
22:00
Extreme weather takes lives of 4 Ukrainians
21:49
Russian losses on Tavriia front increase again
21:32
We are only at the beginning: war will be long and hard – Israeli Prime Minister
21:07
Global majority is uniting around common and fair vision for Ukraine – Zelenskyy
20:33
Deputy Chief of Ukraine's National Police suspended while criminal investigation into him is ongoing
20:09
Ukrainian karateka Terliuha wins bronze at controversial World Karate Championship
19:41
Ukraine and the Netherlands start security guarantee negotiations
All News
Advertisement: