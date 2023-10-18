Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north

On the evening of 18 October, Ukraine’s Air Force issued an air-raid warning due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs being deployed in a number of Ukrainian regions.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: As of 23:55, air-raid warnings have been issued in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Advertisement:

Update: The all-clear from the threat of attack UAVs across the oblasts was given at 00:33.

Background:

On the evening of 18 October, the Russian forces bombarded a settlement in Stepove hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast. So far, two people are known to have been killed as a result of the attack.

On the evening of 18 October, a Russian Shahed drone targeted an infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy.

Support UP or become our patron!