Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

On the evening of 18 October, a Russian Shahed drone targeted an infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "In the middle of the night, a Shahed-type UAV targeted an infrastructure facility in Sumy. All emergency services and military administration are working on the site [of the attack – ed.].

Residents of Sumy Oblast are asked to remain in shelters until the air-raid warning is cancelled. We also ask you not to take or distribute photos and videos from the place of the attack."

Details: It was also reported that the Russian army fired at the border hromadas of Sumy Oblast 17 times in the past day, over 89 strikes were recorded [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians targeted Shalyhine hromada with artillery, four strikes were recorded there.

Krasnopil hromada was bombarded from mortars, with four strikes were recorded in total.

The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada with mortars (29 strikes), SPG grenade launchers (10 strikes), automatic grenade launchers (12 strikes), and artillery (5 strikes). They also attacked the area from tanks (3 strikes).

A mortar attack (6 strikes) was inflicted on Khotyn hromada.

Bombardments from SPG grenade launchers (2 strikes) and artillery shelling (14 strikes) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

