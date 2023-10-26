Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 810 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery pieces
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 07:53
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 810 invaders and destroyed 30 artillery systems, 29 tanks and 18 armoured vehicles belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 297,120 (+810) military personnel
- 5,141 (+29) tanks
- 9,715 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,155 (+30) artillery systems
- 834 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 556 (+2) air defence systems
- 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,389 (+17) tactical UAVs
- 1,538 (+1) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,507 (+33) vehicles and tankers
- 1,010 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!