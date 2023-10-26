All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 810 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery pieces

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 October 2023, 07:53
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 810 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery pieces
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 810 invaders and destroyed 30 artillery systems, 29 tanks and 18 armoured vehicles belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 297,120 (+810) military personnel
  • 5,141 (+29) tanks
  • 9,715 (+18) armoured combat vehicles
  • 7,155 (+30) artillery systems
  • 834 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 556 (+2) air defence systems
  • 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 324 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,389 (+17) tactical UAVs
  • 1,538 (+1) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,507 (+33) vehicles and tankers
  • 1,010 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

