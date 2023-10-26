Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 810 more Russian soldiers and destroy 30 artillery pieces

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 810 invaders and destroyed 30 artillery systems, 29 tanks and 18 armoured vehicles belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 297,120 (+810) military personnel

5,141 (+29) tanks

9,715 (+18) armoured combat vehicles

7,155 (+30) artillery systems

834 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

556 (+2) air defence systems

320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,389 (+17) tactical UAVs

1,538 (+1) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

9,507 (+33) vehicles and tankers

1,010 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

