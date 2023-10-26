EU summit prepares embargo on Russian diamonds

A new package of sanctions against Russia will be discussed at a meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on 26-27 October.

Source: a senior EU official to DW before the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The twelfth EU package should include sanctions not only on Russian diamonds but also on aluminium, as well as further restrictions on the supply of dual-use goods, the official said.

Advertisement:

He noted that the EU is working closely with Ukraine to identify components found in Russian weapons and ammunition.

"It's incredible, but they are even finding chips from refrigerators," the official said.

In addition, an essential part of the new package of sanctions will be a mechanism to prevent their circumvention, Brussels officials say.

EU officials maintain that Ukraine remains a priority for the EU, despite the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Thus, the leaders will discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2024-2027 and the €50 billion fund to help Ukraine, as well as its structure.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and ask them to increase pressure on Russia.

The G7 countries will reportedly announce a mechanism to restrict imports of Russian diamonds by the end of October, after which the European Union will immediately finalise a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!