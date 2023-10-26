All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU summit prepares embargo on Russian diamonds

European PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 08:55

A new package of sanctions against Russia will be discussed at a meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on 26-27 October.

Source: a senior EU official to DW before the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The twelfth EU package should include sanctions not only on Russian diamonds but also on aluminium, as well as further restrictions on the supply of dual-use goods, the official said. 

Advertisement:

He noted that the EU is working closely with Ukraine to identify components found in Russian weapons and ammunition. 

"It's incredible, but they are even finding chips from refrigerators," the official said. 

In addition, an essential part of the new package of sanctions will be a mechanism to prevent their circumvention, Brussels officials say.

EU officials maintain that Ukraine remains a priority for the EU, despite the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Thus, the leaders will discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2024-2027 and the €50 billion fund to help Ukraine, as well as its structure. 

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and ask them to increase pressure on Russia.

The G7 countries will reportedly announce a mechanism to restrict imports of Russian diamonds by the end of October, after which the European Union will immediately finalise a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussiawar
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
EU
Zelenskyy to ask EU summit to strengthen sanctions against Russia
EU leaders to support humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas
European Parliament wants to supply Ukraine with almost 150 armoured vehicles confiscated by EU
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: