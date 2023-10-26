All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine practically fulfils EU recommendations, we are waiting for start of negotiations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 20:29
Zelenskyy: Ukraine practically fulfils EU recommendations, we are waiting for start of negotiations
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has called on the leaders of the EU member states to support the start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership at the end of the year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy's address

Details: The head of state emphasised that Ukraine has been fulfilling the recommendations of the European Union regarding future accession, mentioning the signing of the law on financial monitoring of politically exposed persons.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine practically implemented the seven recommendations of the European Commission – both decisions that were easier and decisions that were [more] difficult for politicians. And we count on your unity in response – on the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," he added.

As Zelenskyy said, this decision "in many respects will determine the entire future path of the European Union."

"Either our whole Europe win together with Ukraine, together with Moldova, and in the future - together with Georgia and Belarus, or... the past will prevail. I am sure that you are all on the side of modern Europe. We must win," concluded the president.

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 24 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the board of European Commissioners gathered in Brussels, assuring them that Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission and is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union.
  • As the mass media report, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv. 
  • As the press says, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, is likely to visit Ukraine in early November, which may indicate that the assessment of Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms will be positive.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy holds Military Cabinet meeting with reports from senior military leadership
Trust in Ukrainian president and government increases
Zelenskyy to ask EU summit to strengthen sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: