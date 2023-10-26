Zelenskyy: Ukraine practically fulfils EU recommendations, we are waiting for start of negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has called on the leaders of the EU member states to support the start of negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership at the end of the year.

Details: The head of state emphasised that Ukraine has been fulfilling the recommendations of the European Union regarding future accession, mentioning the signing of the law on financial monitoring of politically exposed persons.

"Ukraine practically implemented the seven recommendations of the European Commission – both decisions that were easier and decisions that were [more] difficult for politicians. And we count on your unity in response – on the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," he added.

As Zelenskyy said, this decision "in many respects will determine the entire future path of the European Union."

"Either our whole Europe win together with Ukraine, together with Moldova, and in the future - together with Georgia and Belarus, or... the past will prevail. I am sure that you are all on the side of modern Europe. We must win," concluded the president.

Background:

On Tuesday, 24 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the board of European Commissioners gathered in Brussels, assuring them that Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission and is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

As the mass media report, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv.

As the press says, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, is likely to visit Ukraine in early November, which may indicate that the assessment of Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms will be positive.

