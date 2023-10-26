All Sections
Romania installs anti-drone system on border with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 21:28
EXPLOSION IN ROMANIA ON 4 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO; NIKOLENKO ON FACEBOOK

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said that a system to counter drones has already been established on the border with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Digi24

Details: "The system of countering drones is in  position, as they say, and it works. We already have equipment to fight drones," he said.

The Romanian president said that improvements to the entire system are ongoing to prevent incidents involving the fall of drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine's south.

Iohannis added that the radars are now able to detect targets at much lower altitudes than before.

"You know, the problem before was that radars could only detect targets above 600 metres. Now this level is much lower, almost the ground level," he explained.

The Romanian Defence Ministry previously concluded that the drones that fell on Romanian territory accidentally. They were Russian drones shot down by Ukraine's air defence.

At the end of September, it was reported that due to the drone incidents, Romania was moving its air defence systems closer to its villages on the Danube River bordering Ukraine.

The media also reported that Romania will soon receive a modern drone defence system.

