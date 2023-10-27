All Sections
Russians face personnel crisis in occupied Ukraine's east

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 03:24
MULTIFUNCTIONAL CENTRE. STOCK PHOTO: RU.WIKIPEDIA.ORG

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has said the Russians cannot staff their "multifunctional centres" that deal with passportisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s east

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The invaders are unable to staff their service centres (the occupation’s equivalent of ASCs) in the temporarily occupied territories due to a lack of local staff." (ASCs stands for administrative service centres – ed.)

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians have been experiencing a personnel crisis in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s east.

The Russians said the majority of the population left the region (including a large number of those deported to Russia); some were mobilised, and another part of the local population deliberately refused to cooperate with the Russian occupying authority.

"As a result, the "multifunctional centres" have a staffing level of 60%, which does not allow them to start their full-fledged work. 

It is worth noting that these centres are responsible for the certification of the region and other documentation. Therefore, their lack of staff directly destroys the Kremlin’s plans," the NRC added.

Subjects: occupation
